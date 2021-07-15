Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LSV4 Defender Pacific 2021

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Martin 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    A crew of U.S. Army Soldiers from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, download equipment and supplies on U.S. Army Logistics Support Vessel, Lt. General William B. Bunker at a port in Saipan in support of Exercise Forager 15, July _, 2021. Forager 21 is a U.S. Army Pacific exercise which allows USARPAC to accurately assess rapid deployment of multi-domain capabilities and forces in the Indo-Pacific Theater.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 22:23
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LSV4 Defender Pacific 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Kevin Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

