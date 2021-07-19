UH-60 Black Hawk crew transports Col. Michael P. Wagner, commander for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division and other brigade senior leaders to a training exercise near Fort Bliss, Texas, July 19, 2021. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters are the Army's medium lift utility transports and air assault air crafts.(U.S. Army Photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 21:59
|Photo ID:
|6740516
|VIRIN:
|210719-A-CE061-008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Black hawk crew transports 2ABCT Leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT