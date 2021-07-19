Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    UH-60 Black Hawk crew transports Col. Michael P. Wagner, commander for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division and other brigade senior leaders to a training exercise near Fort Bliss, Texas, July 19, 2021. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters are the Army's medium lift utility transports and air assault air crafts.(U.S. Army Photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 21:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black hawk crew transports 2ABCT Leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

