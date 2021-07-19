UH-60 Black Hawk crew transports Col. Michael P. Wagner, commander for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division and other brigade senior leaders to a training exercise near Fort Bliss, Texas, July 19, 2021. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters are the Army's medium lift utility transports and air assault air crafts.(U.S. Army Photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 21:59
|Photo ID:
|6740515
|VIRIN:
|210719-A-CE061-889
|Resolution:
|6720x3623
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Black hawk crew transports 2ABCT leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
