Soldiers assigned to the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and its supporting elements conducted air assault operations via CH-47 Chinooks during their annual training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La., July 19, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Marie Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 19:59 Photo ID: 6740381 VIRIN: 210719-Z-YO076-1007 Resolution: 5688x4000 Size: 1.28 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and supporting elements conduct air assault missions into the box [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.