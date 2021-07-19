Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and supporting elements conduct air assault missions into the box [Image 1 of 7]

    39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and supporting elements conduct air assault missions into the box

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and its supporting elements conducted air assault operations via UH-60 Black Hawks during their annual training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La., July 19, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Marie Bryant)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 19:59
    Photo ID: 6740371
    VIRIN: 210719-Z-YO076-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and supporting elements conduct air assault missions into the box [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Training Exercise

    Fort Polk

    Army National Guard

    Arkansas

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Arkansas Army National Guard
    39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

