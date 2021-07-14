Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha Company, BLT 1/1, Company-Level Attack Range [Image 5 of 5]

    Alpha Company, BLT 1/1, Company-Level Attack Range

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Onric Chewy, a rifleman with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes Marines during a company-level live-fire and maneuver range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 14, 2021. The Company conducted the range to maintain combat readiness in preparation for deployment with the 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 18:45
    Photo ID: 6740268
    VIRIN: 210714-M-PO838-1003
    Resolution: 4940x3293
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company, BLT 1/1, Company-Level Attack Range [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alpha Company, BLT 1/1, Company-Level Attack Range
    Alpha Company, BLT 1/1, Company-Level Attack Range
    Alpha Company, BLT 1/1, Company-Level Attack Range
    Alpha Company, BLT 1/1, Company-Level Attack Range
    Alpha Company, BLT 1/1, Company-Level Attack Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live-fire
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    infantry
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT