U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Joshua Moore, executive officer, Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, supervises Marines during a company-level live-fire and maneuver range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 14, 2021. The Company conducted the range to maintain combat readiness in preparation for deployment with the 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 18:45
|Photo ID:
|6740267
|VIRIN:
|210714-M-PO838-1028
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLEOTN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Alpha Company, BLT 1/1, Company-Level Attack Range [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
