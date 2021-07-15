Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Expo offers new technology insight [Image 2 of 6]

    Tech Expo offers new technology insight

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Derek Benson, Corning Optical Communications LLC. sales engineer, briefs equipment capabilities to Dequanze Davis, 338th Training Squadron instructor, during the Technology Expo inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 15, 2021. The expo, hosted by the 81st Communications Squadron and the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Gulf Coast Chapter, was held to introduce military members to the latest in technological advancements to bolster the Air Force's capabilities in national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Technology Expo
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Innovation

