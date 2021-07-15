Tech Expo offers new technology insight

Pamphlets highlighting 85th Engineering Installation Squadron mission capabilities are displayed during the Technology Expo inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 15, 2021. The expo, hosted by the 81st Communications Squadron and the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Gulf Coast Chapter, was held to introduce military members to the latest in technological advancements to bolster the Air Force's capabilities in national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

