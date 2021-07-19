Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training [Image 6 of 6]

    Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Iain Jaramillo 

    200th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Amber Smith, a unit supply specialist with the 16th Psychological Operations Battalion, 2nd Psychological Group, United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, covers her sector of fire during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training as part of Exercise Pershing Strike 21 at Fort McCoy, Wis., July, 19, 2021. Several units participated in the training as part of mobilization training or annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Iain Jaramillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 16:35
    Photo ID: 6739832
    VIRIN: 210719-Z-AS301-1176
    Resolution: 6390x4260
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training [Image 6 of 6], by Iain Jaramillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training
    Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training
    Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training
    Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training
    Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training
    Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PSYOPS
    First Army
    readiness
    training
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT