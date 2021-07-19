Sgt. Amber Smith, a unit supply specialist with the 16th Psychological Operations Battalion, 2nd Psychological Group, United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, covers her sector of fire during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training as part of Exercise Pershing Strike 21 at Fort McCoy, Wis., July, 19, 2021. Several units participated in the training as part of mobilization training or annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Iain Jaramillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 16:35 Photo ID: 6739832 VIRIN: 210719-Z-AS301-1176 Resolution: 6390x4260 Size: 10.2 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training [Image 6 of 6], by Iain Jaramillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.