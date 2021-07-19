Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training [Image 5 of 6]

    Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Iain Jaramillo 

    200th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Spencer Hale, a psychological operations specialist with the 13th Psychological Operations Battalion, 2nd Psychological Group, United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, covers his sector of fire during react to fire training during Exercise Pershing Strike 21 at Fort McCoy, Wis., July, 19, 2021. The 13th PSB is preparing for an upcoming deployment to AFRICOM. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Iain Jaramillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 16:35
    Photo ID: 6739831
    VIRIN: 210719-Z-AS301-1108
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.97 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training [Image 6 of 6], by Iain Jaramillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training
    Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training
    Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training
    Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training
    Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training
    Psychological operations Soldiers complete MOBEX training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PSYOPS
    First Army
    readiness
    training
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT