Dale Hollow Dam Road closing for scheduled maintenance

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road at the dam in Celina, Tennessee, is closing to all traffic 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 21 2021, while personnel perform scheduled maintenance on the unit head gates. (USACE Photo by Sondra Carmen)

