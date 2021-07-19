The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road at the dam in Celina, Tennessee, is closing to all traffic 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 21 2021, while personnel perform scheduled maintenance on the unit head gates. (USACE Photo by Sondra Carmen)
Dale Hollow Dam Road closing for scheduled maintenance
