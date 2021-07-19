Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dale Hollow Dam Road closing for scheduled maintenance

    CELINA, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road at the dam in Celina, Tennessee, is closing to all traffic 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 21 2021, while personnel perform scheduled maintenance on the unit head gates. (USACE Photo by Sondra Carmen)

