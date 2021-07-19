Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dale Hollow Dam Road closing for scheduled maintenance

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 19, 2021) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road at the dam in Celina, Tennessee, is closing to all traffic 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, while personnel perform scheduled maintenance on the unit head gates. Due to the extensive nature of this work, there is no scheduled date for re-opening the roadway. However, the work is expected to take more than a month to complete.

    Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam. The closure provides for the safety of employees while making room for the equipment utilized during the maintenance.

    The road will have a barricade at the intersection of Walker Ridge Road and Will Terry Road near the south end of the dam. A barricade will be set up at the Dale Hollow Dam Road/cut through road intersection at the north end of the dam.

    Concerns or questions about the road closure can be addressed to the Dale Hollow Dam Powerhouse Office at (931) 243-3135.

    (The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Dale Hollow Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/dalehollowlake.)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 15:12
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Dale Hollow Lake
    Dale Hollow Dam
    Dale Hollow Dam Road

