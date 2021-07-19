Dale Hollow Dam Road closing for scheduled maintenance

Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road at...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road at the dam in Celina, Tennessee, is closing to all traffic 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 21 2021, while personnel perform scheduled maintenance on the unit head gates. (USACE Photo by Sondra Carmen) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 19, 2021) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road at the dam in Celina, Tennessee, is closing to all traffic 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, while personnel perform scheduled maintenance on the unit head gates. Due to the extensive nature of this work, there is no scheduled date for re-opening the roadway. However, the work is expected to take more than a month to complete.



Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam. The closure provides for the safety of employees while making room for the equipment utilized during the maintenance.



The road will have a barricade at the intersection of Walker Ridge Road and Will Terry Road near the south end of the dam. A barricade will be set up at the Dale Hollow Dam Road/cut through road intersection at the north end of the dam.



Concerns or questions about the road closure can be addressed to the Dale Hollow Dam Powerhouse Office at (931) 243-3135.



