USS Winston S. Churchill Homeport Shift to Naval Station Mayport

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 19, 2021) – Cmdr. Timothy Shanley, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), participates in a local news interview following the ship’s arrival to Naval Station Mayport, Florida. Winston S. Churchill changed homeports from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia to Naval Station Mayport where it will be dry docked. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)
