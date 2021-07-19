USS Winston S. Churchill Homeport Shift to Naval Station Mayport

210719-N-GF955-1047

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 19, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) arrives at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. Winston S. Churchill changed homeports from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia to Naval Station Mayport where it will be dry docked. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

