    USS Winston S. Churchill Homeport Shift to Naval Station Mayport [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Winston S. Churchill Homeport Shift to Naval Station Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210719-N-GF955-1047
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 19, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) arrives at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. Winston S. Churchill changed homeports from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia to Naval Station Mayport where it will be dry docked. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    VIRIN: 210719-N-GF955-1047
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Winston S. Churchill Homeport Shift to Naval Station Mayport [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homeport shift
    USS Winston S. Churchill
    DDG 81
    Churchill

