    Walking town hall opens lines of communication between leadership and on-post housing residents [Image 3 of 4]

    Walking town hall opens lines of communication between leadership and on-post housing residents

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, Col. Manny Ramirez and 3rd Infantry Division senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson, lead the way during a Walking Town Hall throughout the North and South Bryan Village housing areas, July 16 on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army Photo by Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 15:32
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Balfour Beatty Communities
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Fort Stewart Family Homes

