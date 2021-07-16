Walking town hall opens lines of communication between leadership and on-post housing residents

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, Col. Manny Ramirez and 3rd Infantry Division senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson, lead the way during a Walking Town Hall throughout the North and South Bryan Village housing areas, July 16 on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army Photo by Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder)

