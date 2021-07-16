Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, Col. Manny Ramirez and 3rd Infantry Division senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson, lead the way during a Walking Town Hall throughout the North and South Bryan Village housing areas, July 16 on Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army Photo by Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 15:32
|Photo ID:
|6739558
|VIRIN:
|210716-D-AI640-681
|Resolution:
|960x719
|Size:
|168.36 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walking town hall opens lines of communication between leadership and on-post housing residents [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walking town hall opens lines of communication between leadership and on-post housing residents
