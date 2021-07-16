Walking town hall opens lines of communication between leadership and on-post housing residents

Photo By Molly Cooke | 3rd Infantry Division senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson...... read more read more Photo By Molly Cooke | 3rd Infantry Division senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson speaks with South Bryan Village housing residents Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Hayday and Rebekah Pillow during a face-to-face housing town hall hosted for North and South Bryan Village Housing Area residents, July 16 on Fort Stewart. see less | View Image Page

Residents of North and South Bryan Village housing areas who were looking out their windows the evening of July 16 may have been momentarily startled by the procession of Soldiers and garrison employees walking their streets.



The mass was not walking with military precision as one would expect, instead they meandered from one side of the street to the other with no rhythm or rhyme. Starting and stopping in front of houses, under trees and next to play areas.



Installation leaders hosted unit leaders on a walking town hall through the North and South Bryan Village housing areas, July 16 on Fort Stewart.

Leaders saw a diverse range of homes, from best to worst, to give them perspective and awareness on areas that need improvement in the neighborhoods.



“Nobody is perfect but there are things that we can improve upon,” Garrison senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Buchanan said. “If we come together as a team I think that doing a walking town hall will display some of that.”



Leaders had the opportunity to walk through two homes during the tour. The first being a model home that prospective residents are given the opportunity to see prior to moving into that particular housing area. The second home highlighted extensive damages that the Balfour Beatty Communities housing team routinely encounters during the move-out process.



“We are here to overly communicate things,” Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander, Col. Manny Ramirez said. “This is a great venue for all of us to come together as a team. As we go through these walking town halls we are going to identify who the right people are to take care of things. Whether it’s Garrison’s responsibility, BBC’s responsibility or the resident’s responsibility, we can all come together and clear all of these [questions] up.”



Following the walk, leadership, military housing officials and the Balfour Beatty housing team listened to concerns from residents during a face-to-face town hall.



Residents expressed concerns with lawn maintenance, handicap accessible areas throughout the neighborhoods, pest control and the trash policy.



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield leaders reassured the residents that they will continue to work together to address their housing concerns.



”Look forward to start seeing more leadership involvement," 3rd Infantry Division senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson said. “We appreciate you coming out. At the end of the day we need to take ownership. We want to own the problem. We owe it to you."



In an effort to improve the face-to-face communication between leadership and residents, installation leaders plan to continue traveling to different housing areas on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield to hear from residents face-to-face.



Additionally, residents are encouraged to keep open lines of communication with their community Mayors assigned to their housing area along with their chain of command in regards to their housing issues.



“We wanted to do this to bring awareness on both sides of the house and improve upon and fix some of the issues we hear about on a monthly basis,” Buchanan said. “If your issue is not getting fixed after communicating directly with BBC, we encourage you to communicate directly with your community mayors or the mayor coordinator so that your issue will come directly to me so I can help field your concerns.”



The next housing town hall will take place on July 30 in the New Gannam housing area on Hunter Army Airfield. BBC residents are encouraged to stay tuned to the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Facebook page for updates on future town halls.