Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Collin Horsley, left, from Rockwood, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, gives training on proper hose control to Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Joseph Overmann, from Cedar Falls, Iowa, also assigned to Ford’s air department, during a firefighting drill, July 18, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Shanell Lawrence)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 14:08 Photo ID: 6739394 VIRIN: 210718-N-NW048-1009 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.8 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: CEDAR FALLS, IA, US Hometown: ROCKWOOD, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Damage Control Training [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.