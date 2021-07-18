Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Rebecca Manahan, from Kapolei, Hawaii, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, dons firefighting equipment during a drill, July 18, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Shanell Lawrence)

