    SFR [Image 2 of 4]

    SFR

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Rebecca Manahan, from Kapolei, Hawaii, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, dons firefighting equipment during a drill, July 18, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Shanell Lawrence)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 14:08
    Photo ID: 6739393
    VIRIN: 210718-N-NW048-1016
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: KAPOLEI, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

