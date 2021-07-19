Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Steven Hawkins Named National Defense Industrial Association Tester of the Year for Executing Two Significant Navy Missions [Image 2 of 2]

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) launches a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile target in the Stellar Lancer Flight Test Mission. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD)’s Lt. Steven Hawkins provided support for the mission, one of two events which earned him the 2020 National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Tester of the Year Award. (Photo provided by Steven Hawkins).

