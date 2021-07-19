Lt. Steven Hawkins Named National Defense Industrial Association Tester of the Year for Executing Two Significant Navy Missions

USS John Finn (DDG 113) launches a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile target in the Stellar Lancer Flight Test Mission. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD)’s Lt. Steven Hawkins provided support for the mission, one of two events which earned him the 2020 National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Tester of the Year Award. (Photo provided by Steven Hawkins).

