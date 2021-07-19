Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Steven Hawkins Named National Defense Industrial Association Tester of the Year for Executing Two Significant Navy Missions [Image 1 of 2]

    Lt. Steven Hawkins Named National Defense Industrial Association Tester of the Year for Executing Two Significant Navy Missions

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Test Officer Lt. Steven Hawkins. Hawkins received the 2020 National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Tester of the Year Award for leading two high-profile missions, both of which were firsts for the Navy: a hypersonic tracking event and a Stellar Lancer Flight Test Mission. (Photo provided by Steven Hawkins)

