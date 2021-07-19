Lt. Steven Hawkins Named National Defense Industrial Association Tester of the Year for Executing Two Significant Navy Missions

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Test Officer Lt. Steven Hawkins. Hawkins received the 2020 National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Tester of the Year Award for leading two high-profile missions, both of which were firsts for the Navy: a hypersonic tracking event and a Stellar Lancer Flight Test Mission. (Photo provided by Steven Hawkins)

