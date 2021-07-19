Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Test Officer Lt. Steven Hawkins. Hawkins received the 2020 National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Tester of the Year Award for leading two high-profile missions, both of which were firsts for the Navy: a hypersonic tracking event and a Stellar Lancer Flight Test Mission. (Photo provided by Steven Hawkins)
Lt. Steven Hawkins Named National Defense Industrial Association Tester of the Year for Executing Two Significant Navy Missions
