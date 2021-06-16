Sgt. Baik, In-chul, center kneeling, was one of five Republic of Korea Soldiers to be recognized with a Best KATUSA Warrior award during an event June 16 at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. Baik served with the 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support, a unit stationed at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Maj. Chewanda Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 12:07 Photo ID: 6739167 VIRIN: 210616-A-A4458-1002 Resolution: 950x682 Size: 587.8 KB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KATUSA award winners [Image 2 of 2], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.