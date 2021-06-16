Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KATUSA award winners [Image 2 of 2]

    KATUSA award winners

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.16.2021

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Sgt. Baik, In-chul, center kneeling, was one of five Republic of Korea Soldiers to be recognized with a Best KATUSA Warrior award during an event June 16 at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. Baik served with the 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support, a unit stationed at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Maj. Chewanda Jones)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ROK Soldier assigned to USAMMC-K earns recognition as one of KATUSA&rsquo;s Best

    KATUSA
    AMLC
    USAMMC-K
    95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support

