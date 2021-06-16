Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Baik and Maj. Jones [Image 1 of 2]

    Sgt. Baik and Maj. Jones

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.16.2021

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Sgt. Baik, In-chul, left, a Republic of Korea Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea through the KATUSA program, is pictured with Maj. Chewanda Jones, commander of the 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support. Baik, who served with the 95th MDBS before retiring July 6, was recognized as one of five Best KATUSA Warrior award winners during an event June 16 at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Maj. Chewanda Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 12:07
    Photo ID: 6739166
    VIRIN: 210616-A-A4458-1001
    Resolution: 441x766
    Size: 332.24 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Baik and Maj. Jones [Image 2 of 2], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. Baik and Maj. Jones
    KATUSA award winners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ROK Soldier assigned to USAMMC-K earns recognition as one of KATUSA&rsquo;s Best

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KATUSA
    AMLC
    USAMMC-K
    95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT