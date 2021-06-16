Sgt. Baik and Maj. Jones

Sgt. Baik, In-chul, left, a Republic of Korea Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea through the KATUSA program, is pictured with Maj. Chewanda Jones, commander of the 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support. Baik, who served with the 95th MDBS before retiring July 6, was recognized as one of five Best KATUSA Warrior award winners during an event June 16 at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Maj. Chewanda Jones)

