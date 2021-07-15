A German train is literally stopped on its tracks by rising floodwater in the German village of Kordel July 15.
(Photo by Sebastian Schmitt)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 10:23
|Photo ID:
|6738832
|VIRIN:
|210715-A-VE918-935
|Resolution:
|3095x1783
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flood train [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz employees save lives during historic flooding
