Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flood train [Image 2 of 3]

    Flood train

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    07.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    A German train is literally stopped on its tracks by rising floodwater in the German village of Kordel July 15.
    (Photo by Sebastian Schmitt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 10:23
    Photo ID: 6738832
    VIRIN: 210715-A-VE918-935
    Resolution: 3095x1783
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flood train [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLRG
    Flood train
    Flooded Kordel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz employees save lives during historic flooding

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baumholder
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    strongertogether
    target_news_europe
    GermanFlood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT