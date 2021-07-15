Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLRG [Image 1 of 3]

    DLRG

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    07.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Baumholder Directorate of Public Works air conditioning specialist, Lukas Seibert, and other members of the German Lifeguard Association (DLRG) swift water rescue team, head toward stranded villagers in Kordel, Germany July 15.
    (Photo courtesy DLRG)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 10:22
    Photo ID: 6738831
    VIRIN: 210715-A-VE918-735
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 259.57 KB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLRG [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLRG
    Flood train
    Flooded Kordel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz employees save lives during historic flooding

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baumholder
    ArmyStrong
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    target_news _europe
    Germanflood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT