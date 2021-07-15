Baumholder Directorate of Public Works air conditioning specialist, Lukas Seibert, and other members of the German Lifeguard Association (DLRG) swift water rescue team, head toward stranded villagers in Kordel, Germany July 15.
(Photo courtesy DLRG)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 10:22
|Photo ID:
|6738831
|VIRIN:
|210715-A-VE918-735
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|259.57 KB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
