U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew “Houdini” Murnan, 119th Fighter Squadron, 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, describes the thrust capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon Engine to the New Jersey - Albania State Partnership Program Contingent, Pomona, N.J., July 16, 2021. The New Jersey National Guard and Albania have participated in the National Guard State Partnership Program since 2001. The National Guard State Partnership Program is a U.S. Department of Defense program managed by the National Guard that links U.S. States with partner countries around the world for the purpose of supporting the security cooperation objectives of the geographic Combatant Commanders. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. First Class Devlin Drew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.18.2021 20:07 Photo ID: 6738176 VIRIN: 210716-Z-GB389-0030 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.09 MB Location: POMONA, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, the Fighting Falcon's Engine [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Devlin Drew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.