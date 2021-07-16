Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thank You [Image 8 of 10]

    Thank You

    POMONA, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devlin Drew  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rich Karcher, 254th Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, presents U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew “Houdini” Murnan, 119th Fighter Squadron, 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, with a coin in thanks for his time and leading the New Jersey - Albania State Partnership Program Contingent on a Tour of the 177th Fighter Wing, Pomona, N.J., July 16, 2021. The New Jersey National Guard and Albania have participated in the National Guard State Partnership Program since 2001. The National Guard State Partnership Program is a U.S. Department of Defense program managed by the National Guard that links U.S. States with partner countries around the world for the purpose of supporting the security cooperation objectives of the geographic Combatant Commanders. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. First Class Devlin Drew)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.18.2021 20:06
    Photo ID: 6738179
    VIRIN: 210716-Z-GB389-0041
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.65 MB
    Location: POMONA, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thank You [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Devlin Drew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    177th Fighter Wing
    New Jersey National Guard
    Albanian Armed Forces

