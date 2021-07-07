HSM 77 CG 67 USS Shiloh

210707-N-JW440-3017 ARABIAN SEA (July 7, 2021) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jaime Lizama performs maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Location: ARABIAN GULF