    HSM 77 CG 67 USS Shiloh [Image 11 of 11]

    HSM 77 CG 67 USS Shiloh

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Rawad Madanat 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    210707-N-JW440-3017 ARABIAN SEA (July 7, 2021) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jaime Lizama performs maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.18.2021 17:54
    Photo ID: 6738010
    VIRIN: 210707-N-JW440-3017
    Resolution: 3308x2363
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Hometown: CHILDRESS, TX, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSM 77 CG 67 USS Shiloh [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Rawad Madanat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

