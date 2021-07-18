COMSUBGRU 10 Visits USS Donald Cook's Homeport Shift

210718-N-GF955-1226

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 18, 2021) – Rear Adm. John D. Spencer, commander of Submarine Group Ten, and Capt. Ken Anderson, commodore of Naval Surface Squadron Fourteen, speak with Cmdr Matt Curnen, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), following the ship’s arrival to Naval Station Mayport, Florida. Donald Cook was a Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) destroyer at Naval Station Rota, Spain for seven years before a homeport shift to Naval Station Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

