COMSUBGRU 10 Visits USS Donald Cook's Homeport Shift

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 18, 2021) – Rear Adm. John D. Spencer, commander of Submarine Group Ten, speaks with the command triad of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) following the ship’s arrival to Naval Station Mayport, Florida. Donald Cook was a Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) destroyer at Naval Station Rota, Spain for seven years before a homeport shift to Naval Station Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

