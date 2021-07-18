Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMSUBGRU 10 Visits USS Donald Cook's Homeport Shift [Image 2 of 3]

    COMSUBGRU 10 Visits USS Donald Cook's Homeport Shift

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 18, 2021) – Rear Adm. John D. Spencer, commander of Submarine Group Ten, speaks with the command triad of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) following the ship’s arrival to Naval Station Mayport, Florida. Donald Cook was a Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) destroyer at Naval Station Rota, Spain for seven years before a homeport shift to Naval Station Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    Homecoming
    ddg 75
    USS Donald Cook
    COMSUBGRU 10

