U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial demonstration during the 2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow practice day, at Johnson City, New York, July 16, 2021. The team travels from airshow to airshow demonstrating the combat capabilities of the Air Force mission and the key role Airmen play in national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

