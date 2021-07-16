U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial demonstration during the 2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow practice day, at Johnson City, New York, July 16, 2021. During the performance, Fullam showcased the combat capabilities of the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, including weapons firing simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2021 17:15
|Photo ID:
|6738000
|VIRIN:
|210716-F-IH072-2579
|Resolution:
|3000x4200
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSON CITY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
