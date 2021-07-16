U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs an aerial demonstration during the 2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow practice day, at Johnson City, New York, July 16, 2021. During the performance, Fullam showcased the combat capabilities of the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, including weapons firing simulations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.18.2021 17:15 Photo ID: 6738000 VIRIN: 210716-F-IH072-2579 Resolution: 3000x4200 Size: 3.39 MB Location: JOHNSON CITY, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.