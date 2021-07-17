Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cluboutians Play Their Final Show [Image 3 of 3]

    Cluboutians Play Their Final Show

    DJIBOUTI

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Dereck White 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 17, 2021) U.S military members of the band Cluboutians, from left, U.S. Navy Lt. Aaron Blades from Houston, U.S. Army 1st Lt. K.C. Murry from Elkhorn, Neb., and Cmdr. Aaron Anthonsen from Fayetteville, Ga., perform their last show together at the base recreation center on Camp Lemonnier July 17, 2021. Blades and Anthonsen will be rotating out of Camp Lemonnier soon. Camp Lemonnier is U.S. joint force installation in Djibouti which supports all elements of military activity in Southwest Asia, Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dereck X White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.18.2021 05:57
    Photo ID: 6737786
    VIRIN: 210717-A-BV182-076
    Resolution: 4760x2520
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: ELKHORN, NE, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, GA, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, KY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cluboutians Play Their Final Show [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Dereck White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    #cluboutians #camplemmonier

