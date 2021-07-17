Cluboutians Play Their Final Show

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 17, 2021) U.S military members of the band Cluboutians, from left, U.S. Navy Lt. Aaron Blades from Houston, U.S. Army 1st Lt. K.C. Murry from Elkhorn, Neb., and Cmdr. Aaron Anthonsen from Fayetteville, Ga., perform their last show together at the base recreation center on Camp Lemonnier July 17, 2021 Blades and Anthonsen will be rotating out of Camp Lemonnier soon. Camp Lemonnier is U.S. joint force installation in Djibouti which supports all elements of military activity in Southwest Asia, Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dereck X White)

