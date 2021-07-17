Signal Soldiers set up satellite communications for Forager 21

U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Edwards and Spc. Michael Havellana from the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 516th Signal Brigade out of Fort Shafter, Hawaii, work together to establish satellite communication support for Exercise Forager 21 at Guam National Guard Headquarters July 17, 2021. Forager 21 is a U.S Army Pacific exercise designed to showcase mission readiness and utilize multi-domain capabilities in a joint environment in the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

