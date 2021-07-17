Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Signal Soldiers set up satellite communications for Forager 21 [Image 4 of 4]

    Signal Soldiers set up satellite communications for Forager 21

    GUAM

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Carlie Lopez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 516th Signal Brigade out of Fort Shafter, Hawaii, and 40th ESB, 11th Corps Signal Brigade out of Fort Huachuca, Arizona, work together to establish satellite communication support for Exercise Forager 21 at Guam National Guard Headquarters July 17, 2021. Forager 21 is a U.S Army Pacific exercise designed to showcase mission readiness and utilize multi-domain capabilities in a joint environment in the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Carlie Lopez, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.18.2021 00:00
    Photo ID: 6737698
    VIRIN: 210717-A-JY808-1003
    Resolution: 5586x3724
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Signal Soldiers set up satellite communications for Forager 21 [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Carlie Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Signal Soldiers set up satellite communications for Forager 21
    Signal Soldiers set up satellite communications for Forager 21
    Signal Soldiers set up satellite communications for Forager 21
    Signal Soldiers set up satellite communications for Forager 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Named operations and exercises

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    US Army
    52nd Aviation Regiment
    Joint Region Marianas
    INDO-PACOM
    ExForager21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT