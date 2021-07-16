Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    393rd Psychological Operations Company trains at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 5]

    393rd Psychological Operations Company trains at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jeffrey La Flex 

    200th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Nicholas Krainik, a psychological operations specialist with the 393rd Psychological Operations Company, conducts scenario-based training with his team at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 16, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jeffrey La Flex)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 21:01
    Photo ID: 6737539
    VIRIN: 210716-A-SO652-476
    Resolution: 6250x4167
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 393rd Psychological Operations Company trains at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jeffrey La Flex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PSYOPS
    First Army
    readiness
    Fort McCoy
    scenario-based training

