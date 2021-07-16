Staff Sgt. Joseph Boulard, a psychological operations specialist with the 393rd Psychological Operations Company, conducts scenario-based training with his team at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 16, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jeffrey La Flex)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 21:01
|Photo ID:
|6737541
|VIRIN:
|210716-A-SO652-164
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 393rd Psychological Operations Company trains at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jeffrey La Flex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
