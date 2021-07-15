Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s Take Off during Relampago VI [Image 2 of 3]

    F-16s Take Off during Relampago VI

    RIO NEGRO, COLOMBIA

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Duncan Bevan 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and a Colombian Air Force Kfir pilot walk back from their jets after conducting flying operations together during Exercise Relampago VI, at Comando Aereo de Combate Number 5 (CACOM 5) in Rionegro, Colombia, July 15, 2021. F-16s along with personnel from Shaw AFB will rapidly integrate into theater training, as well as joint, coalition and partnered missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    This work, F-16s Take Off during Relampago VI [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Duncan Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Colombia
    Kfir
    Relampago21
    Relampago VI
    NATO partner

