F-16s Take Off during Relampago VI

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and a Colombian Air Force Kfir pilot walk back from their jets after conducting flying operations together during Exercise Relampago VI, at Comando Aereo de Combate Number 5 (CACOM 5) in Rionegro, Colombia, July 15, 2021. F-16s along with personnel from Shaw AFB will rapidly integrate into theater training, as well as joint, coalition and partnered missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

Date Taken: 07.15.2021
Location: RIO NEGRO, CO