F-16s Take Off during Relampago VI

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off from Comando Aereo de Combate Number 5 (CACOM 5) in Rionegro, Colombia, during Exercise Relampago VI, July 15, 2021. F-16s along with personnel from Shaw AFB will rapidly integrate into theater training, as well as joint, coalition and partnered missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

