Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, Commander, Military Sealift Command, speaks during the christening ceremony of the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis. Wettlaufer was one of several speakers at the event that also included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right) and actress and activist Alfre Woodard Spenser (left).
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6737399
|VIRIN:
|210717-N-WD133-221
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSC’s Newest Ship USNS John Lewis Christened at General Dynamics NASSCO San Diego [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MSC’s Newest Ship USNS John Lewis Christened at General Dynamics NASSCO San Diego
LEAVE A COMMENT