MSC’s Newest Ship USNS John Lewis Christened at General Dynamics NASSCO San Diego

Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, Commander, Military Sealift Command, speaks during the christening ceremony of the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis. Wettlaufer was one of several speakers at the event that also included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right) and actress and activist Alfre Woodard Spenser (left).

