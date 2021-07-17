Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Deputy Commander for the 28th Infantry Division [Image 3 of 3]

    New Deputy Commander for the 28th Infantry Division

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Maj. Cory Angell 

    28th Infantry Division

    Col. Jeffery Heasely was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General by Maj. Gen. Mark D. McCormack at Fort Indiantown Gap July 17. Heasely started his military career over 30 years ago in the field artillery in Oil City, Pa. as a Private. He noted his family’s support was essential to his success; a large part of them were in attendance. Heasley will serve as the deputy commander to the 28th Infantry Division.

