Col. Jeffery Heasely was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General by Maj. Gen. Mark D. McCormack at Fort Indiantown Gap July 17. Heasely started his military career over 30 years ago in the field artillery in Oil City, Pa. as a Private. He noted his family’s support was essential to his success; a large part of them were in attendance. Heasley will serve as the deputy commander to the 28th Infantry Division.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 15:11 Photo ID: 6737342 VIRIN: 210707-A-FO457-0003 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.16 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Deputy Commander for the 28th Infantry Division [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Cory Angell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.