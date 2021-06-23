2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range

U.S. Marines with 2nd battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) fire a M240B medium machine gun while training in Jordan, June 23, 2021. SPMAGTF-CR-CC is designed to respond rapidly and efficiently to a wide-range of military operations utilizing aviation, ground, and logistics assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Yost).

