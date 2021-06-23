Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range [Image 24 of 24]

    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range

    JORDAN

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Yost 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    U.S. Marines with 2nd battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) fire a M240B medium machine gun while training in Jordan, June 23, 2021. SPMAGTF-CR-CC is designed to respond rapidly and efficiently to a wide-range of military operations utilizing aviation, ground, and logistics assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Yost).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 10:10
    Photo ID: 6737149
    VIRIN: 210623-M-CH865-2023
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 18.05 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Jacob Yost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range
    2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    MARCENT
    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    Response
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marines
    Crisis Response
    21.2
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT