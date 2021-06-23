U.S. Marines with 2nd battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) fire a M240B medium machine gun while training in Jordan, June 23, 2021. SPMAGTF-CR-CC is designed to respond rapidly and efficiently to a wide-range of military operations utilizing aviation, ground, and logistics assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Yost).
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 10:10
|Photo ID:
|6737149
|VIRIN:
|210623-M-CH865-2023
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|18.05 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|5
This work, 2/1 Conducts 240B Live Fire and Maneuver Range [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Jacob Yost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT