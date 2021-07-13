TROMSO, Norway (July 14, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Aaliyah Malcolm ties a knot in line on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), July 14, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 08:02 Photo ID: 6737107 VIRIN: 210713-N-CJ510-0204 Resolution: 4569x3655 Size: 654.75 KB Location: TROMSO, NO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.