TROMSO, Norway (July 14, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jackson Mitchell runs line during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), July 14, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 08:02 Photo ID: 6737105 VIRIN: 210713-N-CJ510-0136 Resolution: 5897x3931 Size: 504.59 KB Location: TROMSO, NO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.