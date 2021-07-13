USS Kidd Transits South China Sea

210713-N-LH67-1015 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 13, 2021) Arliegh Burke-class Arliegh-burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) transits the South China Sea. Kidd is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaylianna Genier)
|07.13.2021
|07.17.2021 03:48
|6737029
|210713-N-LH674-1015
|4850x2728
|1.15 MB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|2
|0
