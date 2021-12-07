Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kidd Conducts Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) Operations [Image 2 of 12]

    USS Kidd Conducts Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaylianna Genier 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210713-N-LH67-1160 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 13, 2021) Arliegh Burke-class Arliegh-burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) conducts rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB)RHIB operations in the South China Sea. Kidd is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaylianna Genier)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 03:47
    Photo ID: 6737025
    VIRIN: 210713-N-LH674-1160
    Resolution: 5342x3005
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kidd Conducts Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Kaylianna Genier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South China Sea
    RHIB
    Navy
    USS Kidd

