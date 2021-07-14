Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Price (center) visits the soldiers of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), while observing the new rifle and carbine qualification at a Fort Jackson, South Carolina training shooting range, on July 14th, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 23:40
|Photo ID:
|6736883
|VIRIN:
|210714-A-XP869-008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Phillips' visit [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Patrick Hilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT