    335th Range Qualification

    335th Range Qualification

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Spc. Patrick Hilson 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Soldier attached to the 335th Signal Command (theater), engages targets for the new Army rifle and carbine qualification at a Fort Jackson, South Carolina training shooting range, on July 14th, 2021.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 23:40
    Photo ID: 6736876
    VIRIN: 210714-A-XP869-001
    Resolution: 5823x3882
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 335th Range Qualification, by SGT Patrick Hilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

