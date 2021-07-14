Soldier attached to the 335th Signal Command (theater), engages targets for the new Army rifle and carbine qualification at a Fort Jackson, South Carolina training shooting range, on July 14th, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 23:40
|Photo ID:
|6736876
|VIRIN:
|210714-A-XP869-001
|Resolution:
|5823x3882
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
This work, 335th Range Qualification [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Patrick Hilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
